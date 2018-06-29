Two Missouri Valley athletes earn weekly honors in golf, tennis

MARSHALL - The Heart of America Athletic Conference awarded two Missouri Valley college student-athletes in golf and tennis. Junior Kaz Sakai was named the Men’s Golfer of the Week, and sophomore Stefano Benedetti was awarded the Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Sakai took first place in the individual championship at the CMU Eagle Open. He finished with a 139, 3-under-par and was the only golfer to shoot a negative total. Sakai won the tournament by six strokes and helped the Grand View Vikings men’s golf team to a second place team finish. Sakai's weekend performance earned him his first weekly honor of the season at the Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville, Missouri.

The men’s golf team is next in action at the Heart Championships at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City from May 9-10.

On the tennis court, Benedetti earned his second weekly conference award of the season after helping the Viking men’s tennis team to a win over Baker University. The team closed out the regular season with a 6-3 record. Benedetti went 2-0 against Baker at the No. 2 singles match, 7-6, 6-3, and the No. 1 doubles match with alongside sophomore Abdul Alhamzawi, 9-8.

The Viking men’s tennis team closed out its regular season with a 14-2 record and will play in the conference tournament April 29-30 in Olathe, Kansas.