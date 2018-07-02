Two Missouri Valley College softball players earn all-conference honors
The Missouri Valley College softball team concluded its 2017 season, and saw two players earn Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference honors. Leading the selections was senior second baseman Kaya Naiwi (Nanakuli,Hawaii), who earned first team all-conference honors. Naiwi led the team in batting average (.402), runs scored (37), total hits (66), doubles (12), homeruns (10) and RBI's (33). She also ranked fourth overall in the Heart in batting average, total hits, slugging percentage and stolen bases.
Naiwi was also a first team selection in 2015 and second team selection in 2016.
Also chosen to the all-conference was senior right fielder Kaila DeWitt (San Diego, Calif.) as an honorable mention selection. DeWitt earned her first all-conference award after finishing second on the team in doubles (11) and RBI's (28), and third in batting average (.342), hits (50 and total bases (64).
The Vikings finished the season with a 27-22 record overall, going 17-17 in conference play. Both were program bests under Head Coach Daniel Allen, and the 27 wins were the most since the 2009.
