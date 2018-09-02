Two Missouri Valley College Volleyball players receive weekly honors

MARSHALL - Two members of the Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team earned weekly conference awards. Senior setter Andrea Maggio was named Setter of the Week, while senior outside hitter Casey Wood was named Heart Attacker of the Week.

Maggio recieved a weekly honor for the second week in a row, after recording 43 assists in both of the Vikings wins over Graceland (Iowa) University and Morningside (Iowa) College. Maggio ranks third in the NAIA with 10.1 assists per game.

Wood picked up his first weekly conference award of the season after totaling 65 kills in matches played last week. Wood recorded a pair of 17-kill performances in the Vikings two victories. Wood ranks third in the NAIA in kills, with 113, and fourth in the NAIA in kills per game, with a 3.4 average.

The Vikings finished this past week with a 3-2 record, moving them to 6-3 on the season. The men's team will return to action on Tuesday, with a home match against Lindenwood (Ill.) University-Belleville starting at 7 p.m.