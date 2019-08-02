Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses

COLUMBIA — One Columbia resident is dead, another is seriously ill from morphine overdoses, and authorities have charged two other Missourians in their deaths.

U.S. marshals arrested Megan Lowe, 41, of Bevier and Kimberly Ann Basler, 44, of Atlanta on federal drug charges.

The indictment against Lowe and Basler alleges that the women distributed controlled substances in October 2018. Two people, identified as E.O. and M.J., ingested the drugs.

M.J. died from an overdose, and E.O. became seriously ill. Lowe and Basler are each charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of distribution resulting in death.

The charges each carry mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years. If convicted, a judge could order the women to serve the sentences concurrently or consecutively.

Lowe and Basler will appear in court August 1.