Two Missourians off to Prison for Southern Illinois Bank Robbery

BENTON, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge ordered prison sentences for two Missourians who admitted robbing a southern Illinois bank of more than $14,000 at gunpoint in 2008.

Thirty-two-year-old Holli Wrice of Charleston, Mo., was sentenced to 30 years in prison, on top of the six-year term she's now serving in an unrelated case in Missouri. Twenty-one-year-old Richard Anderson of Minor, Mo., was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Both were ordered to pay back the bank $14,428.

They pleaded guilty in April to charges of armed bank robbery and a weapons count.

Authorities say the two robbed the Capaha Bank of Tamms in Alexander County in November 2008. Images from the bank's surveillance cameras quickly identified Anderson, whose fingerprints were found on a note demanding money that was dropped at the bank.