Two Mizzou basketball players suspended from Saturday's game

COLUMBIA - Mizzou's athletic department suspended two basketball players from Saturday's game.

Jakeenan Gant and Russell Woods were told Friday they would not be playing against Alabama, according to a statement from Mizzou Men's Basketball.

Last month police said they found marijuana and smoking devices in the home of Gant, Woods and two other roommates on Rock Quarry Road. The police report said a detective was serving a search warrant the men were accused of robbing a home on Grindstone Plaza Drive in December.

Koran Ward, a roommate of Woods and Gant, was arrested for the robbery on January 15, according to Columbia Police.

Gant, Woods and a third roommate were both arrested on February 4 for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were released on a signature summons.