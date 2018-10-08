Two Mizzou volleyball players earn SEC attention

COLUMBIA- Missouri volleyball players received SEC attention after an undefeated weekend. Kylie Deberg earned Offensive Player of the Week and Andrea Fuentes earned Setter of the Week.

The Tigers swept both South Carolina and Arkansas at home this weekend.

Deberg had 30 kills, 4 aces and 35 points combined between both games. Deberg now has 10-plus kills in 17 of 18 matches this season. Her 16 kills against South Carolina tied for second-most by an SEC player in a conference three-set match this year, according to MUtigers.com

Fuentes recorded 35-plus assists per game, averaging to 12 assists per set on the weekend.

The Tigers will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.