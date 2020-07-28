Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for tonight have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia.

The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive.