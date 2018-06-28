Two Mo. Teens Killed After Car Leaves Road and Flips

By: The Associated Press

HOUSE SPRINGS (AP) - Two eastern Missouri teenagers are dead after their car flew off a road, hit several trees and flipped over.

KSDK reports the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near House Springs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Matthew Roskowske was driving and 15-year-old Cameron Stewart was his passenger.

Both youths were taken to areas hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead.

The two victims attended Northwest High School, which now has lost four students to traffic accidents in the past year.