Two Moberly Residents Charged With Drug Possession

MOBERLY - Moberly Residents Larry Twyman and Vicky Twymann remain in custody at the Justice Center on Monday with bond set at $45 thousand. On Friday, police seized methaphetamine, marijuans and drug paraphernalia from the Twyman home.

Police took both residents into custody and charged them with possession of controlled substance, maintaing a public nuisance and endangering the welfare of a child.

There were two children living in the home, ages 12 and 14. The children are now in the custody of other family members.