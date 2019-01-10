Two MoDOT workers injured after work zone vehicle collision

LEE’S SUMMIT – Two Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance workers are in the hospital with injuries after a motorist struck them in a work zone on Wednesday. Crewmembers were working on a portion of 169 Highway on Route KK in Clay County.

The motorist struck one of the workers with their vehicle while they were collecting roadside signs. The worker was briefly pinned beneath the vehicle before crewmembers on the scene were able to move it.

A second crewmember was also injured when the motorist’s vehicle struck the maintenance truck in which the worker was sitting. Both crewmembers were transported to the hospital. It’s believed their injuries are not life threatening.

Wednesday's incident comes after two separate motorists collided with truck-mounted attenuators, a piece of equipment pulled behind MoDOT's maintenance trucks designed to absorb the impact of vehicle collisions, in the St. Louis area last week. No one was seriously hurt in either crash.

"It’s imperative that motorists pay close attention while driving, especially in work zones. Remember to Buckle Up, Phone Down whenever you get behind the wheel. MoDOT also encourages all motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive," MoDOT said in a statement released Wednesday.