Two more arrested in connection to case of located missing child

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Julianna Pagano (left) and 59-year-old Valerie Pagano (right) on Friday.

COLUMBIA - Two more women were arrested in connection to the case of a missing Boone County child who was found safe in North Carolina, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In a news release, MSHP Troop F said troopers arrested Julianna Pagano and Valerie Pagano Friday for active warrants in connection with the case. The warrants were issued by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney, the release said.

The missing 5-year-old was found safe in Murphy, North Carolina after three-year-long investigation into the child's whereabouts, officials said.

Julianna Pagano, 23, was charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, according to arrest records. She was released from the Boone County Jail after posting $5000 bail.

Valerie Pagano, 59, was also charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, according to arrest records. She was also released from the Boone County Jail after posting $5000 bail.

Friday's arrests came after 25-year-old Jilianne Pagano was charged Thursday with one count of felony child abduction, accused of taking the child after a custody battle with the father.

All three women are from Rocheport, according to arrest records.