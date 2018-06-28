Two more MU football players named to preseason watch lists

COLUMBIA- Missouri senior J'Mon Moore and junior Corey Fatony have been named to the preseason watch lists for the Biletnikoff and Wuerffel awards, respectively.

Fatony, entering his third year as the punter for the Tigers, is on the list for the Wuerffel Award. The award, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented by the All Sports Association annually in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Moore, entering his final year with the Tigers and third as a starter, is on the list for the Biletnikoff Award. The award, which is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football, will be announced on Dec. 7 on the Home Depot College Football Awards show.

Moore was recently named to the preseason All-SEC second team, while Fatony did not receive a preseason All-SEC nod.