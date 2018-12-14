Two More Smash-And-Grab Robberies Occur in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Smash-and-grab thieves have struck again in St. Louis.

Police say two of the robberies were reported in St. Louis early Friday.

One of the businesses hit was the Forever Young Beauty Supply, where the thieves took hair extensions. Surveillance cameras show a pickup backing into the store and the occupants taking merchandise and driving away.

Shortly after that theft, police received a report of a robbery at a Foot Locker store, where the back of the store was smashed in.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the smash-and-grab robberies have been reported nearly weekly in the St. Louis area recently. The thieves are using everything from bricks to stolen pickup trucks to smash windows or walls, then quickly grab merchandise and flee.