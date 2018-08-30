Two more Zika virus cases confirmed in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Two more people connected to Missouri have contracted the Zika virus after traveling abroad.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, one man traveled to the Dominican Republic.

The other man had traveled to Puerto Rico. He is a Massachusetts resident and was visiting Missouri when he was diagnosed with the Zika virus.

Zika virus symptoms are not present in 80 percent of people who have Zika virus. Those who do have symptoms may experience fever, rash, joint soreness or eye redness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Zika can be spread by mosquito bite, unprotected sexual contact and blood transfusion. The Zika virus can spread to fetuses if their mothers are infected.

The CDC recommends pregnant women avoid traveling to Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Caribbean to avoid the Zika virus.

No one has contracted the virus through a mosquito bite in Missouri. According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, the Zika virus has infected four other people in Missouri.