Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas

5 days 12 hours 7 minutes ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News
By: Bo Templin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- Two MU students held a practice barista competition today at the Memorial Union location on the campus. The practice was in preparation of a contest being held by Starbucks on Friday.

Starbucks holds these competitions throughout the country, looking at the top selling location per state. There, two baristas are selected to represent the location.

For the state of Missouri, the two contestants are Jake Worsham and Emily Gallion. They were chosen based on, “their craft and customer connection,” according to Melissa Riley, the manager of the MU Starbucks locations.

Worsham has worked at the Memorial Union location for three and a half years, while Gallion has been there for two years.

According to the two, the judges are focusing on the customer connection, mentioned by Riley.

When it comes to their skill sets, Worsham said he takes pride in, “interacting with regulars, especially at this location.”

For Gallion, she says she has, “an encyclopedic knowledge of all of the different beverages that they have to make.”

The winner will be presented will a new apron, but Worsham says it is the pride of being the barista champion that is motivating him.

The contest will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. The location will be closed for business, but is open for the public to come taste samples.

More News

Grid
List

Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:47:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Sports

Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:51:15 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in construction, the Fulton State Hospital is ready to start celebrating. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:39:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - Ole Miss eliminated Missouri from the SEC baseball tournament, 2-1, Tuesday afternoon. Austin James doubled with a... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:24:35 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Sports

Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Weekly Wellness: Reading is healthy
Weekly Wellness: Reading is healthy
COLUMBIA - From an early age, I have always enjoyed reading. I noticed, however, as I got older, my reading... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 3:43:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weekly Wellness

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans air show has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 32 active weather alerts
8am 63°
9am 67°
10am 71°
11am 73°