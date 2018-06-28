Two MU Students Die In Accidents Over New Years Holiday

COLUMBIA - Two MU students died in accidents over the New Years holiday, and the cause of death in one case has still not been confirmed.

18-year-old Cole Patrick of St. Joseph died in a vehicle accident Dec. 28 involving a suspected drunk driver. St. Joseph police said Patrick and another passenger, 18-year-old Brent S. Bush were riding in a pick-up truck with 17-year-old Dylan S. Pierce of De Kalb, MO. Police said the truck crashed into a tree off of Cook Rd. in St. Joseph.

Pierce and Bush were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and police said Pierce is being held on DWI charges with the possibility of other charges.

Patrick was a freshman at MU studying Biological Sciences.

20-year-old Michael Heney, an MU junior studying marketing, died late Monday evening after falling on a porch.

KMOX reports Heney's friends attempted to bring him to an emergency facility, but it was closed. Heney's friends then called 911 and the Chesterfield student was brought to a hospital. However, Heney was later pronounced dead.

Illinois' Monroe County corner is still investigating the incident and it is still unsure of whether or not Heney had a medical condition.

Heney and Patrick were both members of fraternities on the MU campus.