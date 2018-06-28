Two MVC Baseball Players Named to All-Conference List

MARSHALL, MO - Two Missouri Valley College baseball players received all-conference recognition for their play during the 2013 season.



Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona and Junior Outfielder Bob Warchuck were named to the honorable mention all-conference list in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.



Corona finished the 2013 season second on the team in games played (34), starts (29) and at-bats (101). Defensively Corona had a .934 fielding percentage. Warchuck led the team in batting average (.322) and home runs. Warchuck also finished second on the team in runs scored (13) and hits (29).



"It is great to have these two team captains be recognized by the conference for their play this season," said Head Baseball Coach John MacEachern. "Anthony caught almost all of our innings this season and Bob played 95-percent of our innings as well this season. These two have earned this recognition because of their hard work, leadership and dedication to the team."