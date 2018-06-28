Two Names Released of Reno Air Show Crash Victims

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The names of two more victims in the nation's deadliest air racing disaster have been released.

Washoe County medical officials say 53-year-old Regina Bynum, of San Angelo, Texas and 47-year-old Sharon Stewart, of Reno, were among the 10 people who died as a result of Friday's air show crash.

Officials have yet to identify three of the dead. Pilot Jimmy Leeward was among those killed.

Authorities say 70 people were treated at area hospitals.

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center says one patient remains in critical condition and five are in serious condition at the hospital in Reno.

Renown Regional Medical Center says it still has 11 patients, three of them in critical condition.

The P-51 Mustang crashed Friday afternoon at the National Championship Air Races at the Reno Stead Airport.