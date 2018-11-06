Two New Library Services Reach One-Year Anniversary

MID-MISSOURI- September marks the one-year anniversary for two pilot projects initiated by Daniel Boone Regional Library.

Last year, the library's bookmobile, Junior, began visiting 25 licensed child care centers in communites not served by a DBRL building. In Hallsville, library-to-go lockers were installed for local residents to check out books and movies without having to go to Columbia to check out or drop off items.

Use of both services has steadily climbed over the last 12 months. About 500 items are picked up each month at the library-to-go lockers, located at Ketchum's General Store in Hallsville on Route B. To keep up with the demand, the library delivers and picks up materials daily at the library-to-go lockers and book drop. DVD check out is also instantly available from the lock-a-shelf system located next to the lockers.

Also, an average circulation of 1,000 items each month are checked out at the child care centers visted by Junior. In addition to letting children, teachers, parents, and child care providers check out materials, traveling library staff held 340 story times during the last year.

Library worker, Hilary Aid, said the children get very excited when they see Junior drive up. She added that this has been a successful effort for the community.