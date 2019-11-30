Two new mumps cases confirmed in Columbia, nine total

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 06 2015 Aug 6, 2015 Thursday, August 06, 2015 9:57:00 AM CDT August 06, 2015 in News
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday two new cases of mumps in Columbia, bringing the total to nine in three weeks.

Spokesperson Andrea Waner said the department also had three pending cases, meaning health officials were waiting for test results, and four probable cases, meaning patients showed symptoms of mumps. 

The University of Missouri initially issued a health alert July 22, warning of mumps in the Columbia area. Five MU students were confirmed to have the mumps. All five had recommended vaccinations prior to their infection, according to officials.

Waner confirmed a sixth mumps case on July 28, another MU student.

The seventh case was confirmed on July 30.

At the time of the initial cases, Waner said the mumps vaccine isn't 100 percent effective.

"One dose of the vaccine is 78 percent effective and two does are about 88 percent effective," Waner said. "You have 100 people in a room and 88 are protected and 12 people have less protection to it when they were vaccinated."

Most mumps cases do not lead to serious complications. Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, earache and swelling under the jaw near the ear. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their medical provider immediately.

 

