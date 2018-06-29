Two New State Laws Go into Effect Sunday

COLUMBIA - Sunday marks a change in two laws relating to state licensing. The first law is the "Large Carnivore Act." After the first of the year, it is illegal to own, breed, possess, transfer ownership or transport large carnivores without a license for each animal. This category includes non-native animals held in captivity such as large cats (tigers, lions, leopards, etc.) and also bears.

Boone County Environmental Health manager Gerry Worley said the need is being addressed because in many cases there was not an effective method for handling these situations.

Worley said Boone County and Columbia already have these license requirements in effect, but it is not a requirement within any other counties in mid-Missouri.

"For instance, in Ohio that was a very high profile situation where the person had all those exotic dangerous carnivores. There were no rules in place to keep him from having them...he was not violating any law," Worley said. The law that will take effect statewide is to assure such activities cannot exist in Missouri.

The other law that will take effect January 1 requires anyone who sells an extended service contract for a car to be licensed.

Branch manager Mike Odneal of the Better Business Bureau of mid-Missouri said "Just within the last few years, there have been many reported abuses with these sort of contracts."

The BBB reported consumers complain of not knowing where the claims were going be filed, not knowing exactly who the claims were contracted with, and many consumers didn't receive what they thought they initially paid for.

The new law also makes it illegal for a seller to fail to deliver a fully-executed motor vehicle extended service contract to the consumer within 45 days from the date of the consumer's initial payment.

Odneal warned, "The seller is not obligated to automatically to give up a contract for the review of the consumer, the consumer has to ask for it."