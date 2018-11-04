Two new traffic lights will light up Monday morning in Columbia

COLUMBIA – Two new stop lights started operating Monday morning starting at 6 A.M. The new lights are at the intersections of Providence Road and Turner Ave. and Providence Road and Burnam Road. The lights were originally planned to start operating Friday, August 11, but got delayed due to construction.

Both of the new stoplights will also have pedestrian crosswalks. One Burnam Road resident, Shreya Sharma said she’s excited for the crosswalks because it will make her walk to MU campus much safer.

“I know there have been a lot of issues with students crossing illegally and accidents that are happening because a lack of a crosswalk, so I’m really excited to have that,” Sharma said.

Another Burnam Road resident Lauren Woozencraft also said she is excited for the new stoplight.

“Providence is such a busy road so It’s always really difficult to turn onto the road from Burnam with cars always flying by, so the stoplight will definitely help slow down traffic,” Woozencraft said.

Sharma agreed that Providence is busy and crossing the street was always scary.

“It’s terrifying so it’s usually smarter to walk all the way up to Stadium Bluv. and cross from there, but that takes a long time and with class and stuff that it’s just not practical,” Sharma said.

Now that these two new stoplights are up and running, the lights at the intersection of Rollins Road and Providence Road will temporarily be shut down for construction of sidewalks and new lanes.