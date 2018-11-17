Two of Three Suspects in Custody for Boy's Death
Craig Collins Jr. was shot last Wednesday as he and approximately ten other people were on the front porch. His 25-year-old cousin, Freddie Pitts, was wounded in the cheek. Police said as at least six shots were aimed at those on the porch from about 75 feet away. One suspect arrested Tuesday was a 15-year-old, whom police do not believe fired a weapon. They said the teen was with the other suspects at the time of the shooting. The other was 25-year-old Neimaus Lawrence who was charged Tuesday with murder, assault, and armed criminal action. Police said he was driving a car that held the other two. Police continue to search for a third suspect, another 15-year-old, in the shooting.
