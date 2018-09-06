Two Officers Cleared of Wrongdoing in Mo. Shooting
JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin Police Department's internal affairs division has cleared two police officers involved in the June 16 shooting of a man accused of trying to run them down with an SUV during a traffic stop.
Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stewart says there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Cpl. Thomas Bowin and officer Luke Stahl in the shooting of 32-year-old Brandon Knoderer. The Joplin Globe reports both officers have been cleared to return to duty.
Knoderer was charged with two felony counts of assaulting an officer for the incident. He was struck in the right arm and left hand by bullets fired by the officers.
Stahl returned to work June 28, while Bowin is to be back on the job Thursday.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
in
PRAIRIE HOME - According to an economic analysis from the Missouri Soybean Association, the price drop points to more than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's rule prohibiting guns on campus will go... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students at Stephens College will be paying a lot less for tuition starting next school year. The... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it plans to circumvent a longstanding court agreement that governs how children... More >>
in
CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati, according to the city's... More >>
in
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
in
(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
in