Two Officers Cleared of Wrongdoing in Mo. Shooting

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin Police Department's internal affairs division has cleared two police officers involved in the June 16 shooting of a man accused of trying to run them down with an SUV during a traffic stop.



Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stewart says there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Cpl. Thomas Bowin and officer Luke Stahl in the shooting of 32-year-old Brandon Knoderer. The Joplin Globe reports both officers have been cleared to return to duty.



Knoderer was charged with two felony counts of assaulting an officer for the incident. He was struck in the right arm and left hand by bullets fired by the officers.



Stahl returned to work June 28, while Bowin is to be back on the job Thursday.