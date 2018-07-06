Two officers commended for stopping armed robbery

COLE COUNTY - Two officers were recognized by the Cole County Sheriff Tuesday for their roles in arresting a suspect in an armed robbery in May.

Sergent Shawn Gerstner and Deputy John Strobel were recognized by Sheriff Greg White in respective letters of commendation. The letters said the officers' actions stopped the armed robbery, protected lives and took a convicted felon into custody.

In May, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Subway on East High Street. They then set up a perimeter and determined the suspect was still inside the building, according to the commendation letters.

Upon entering the building, authorities quickly disarmed and arrested the suspect, 26-year-old David Humes. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Humes was on parole for robbery and wanted in relation to a parole absconder warrant.

In the letters, White said he was pleased with both Gerstner and Strobel's "swift and effective" actions as well as their parts in stopping a potentially harmful crime.