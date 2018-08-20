Two Ordained As Catholic Womenpriests

Rose Marie Dunn Hudson and Elsie Hainz McGrath have been threatened with excommunication by Archbishop Raymond Burke. They say they are defying an unjust tradition in the official church that excludes women from the priesthood. The ordaining ceremony was held in the synagogue of a Reform Jewish congregation in St. Louis. The archdiocese urged the congregation not to host the ceremony. But the rabbi said the congregation had to be true to its core values of hospitality and providing sanctuary.