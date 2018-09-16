Two organizations merge to help elderly in the area

COLUMBIA - Boone County Council on Aging is merging with Services for Independent Living to reach out and help more people in the community. The merged organization will be able to offer better services and more access to those services.

Each organization compliments the other with their skills and experience. BCCA has a strong volunteer program, and SIL provides a variety of services, including transportation and adaptive technology.

Jessica Macy, the Executive Director for the BCCA, says that the technology is one of the main benefits from the merger.

"They have accessibility technology things that our seniors can really take advantage of, anything from a power wheel chair, to a magnify reader, or telephones that can amplify voices."

The group hopes to complete the merger by December 31, 2014. Once that happens the BCCA will be moving into SIL's offices at 1401 Hathman Place.

"The closer we can co-locate things together the more we can again help those people make their resources go farther," said Jessica Macy.

The group will host an open house on December 17 at the Columbia Public Library for those interested or who have questions.