Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County deputies said they detained two men for a burglary on Wednesday.
Investigators say Kenneth Golden, 26, and Shane Naber, 26, ran out of gas near the property that they had been burglarizing next to Highway 100 near Linn.
According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, a deputy assigned to that area noticed the two knocking on doors and decided to investigate.
The deputy said, after he approached the suspects, a call came in that there was an active burglary at the exact address where the two suspects ran out of gas.
Investigators say stolen property was later found in the back of the suspect's truck and it was identified by the owner.
Golden and Naber were both transported to Osage County Jail.
