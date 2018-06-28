Two Osage County residents arrested on felony drug charges

OSAGE COUNTY - Two Osage County residents were charged with multiple drug related felonies on Friday.

Linda Mertens, 55, and Kevin Fowler, 50 were arrested after Osage County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Meta. The arrest was the result of a long term investigation involving the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Mertens and Fowler were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ephedrines with the intent to manufacture.

Both are currently being held in the Osage County Jail on $30,000 bond each.