Two pedestrians killed when car swerves off roadway

WELLSTON - Investigators are looking into an accident in suburban St. Louis that killed two pedestrians.

The accident happened Tuesday night in the St. Louis County town of Wellston after a car swerved off the street and struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk. KMOV-TV reports that the 19-year-old driver told police she swerved to avoid another vehicle.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the accident scene. Their names have not been released.