Two people arrested in Callaway County drug bust

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The sheriff's department said its MUSTANG task force found numerous narcotic items when they executed a search warrant Tuesday on Green Meadows near Fulton.

Officers arrested residents Jordan Raps and Christina Myslewiec, according to the sheriff's office.

Raps was arrested on multiple drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the county jail and placed on $10,000 bond, ther sheriff's department said. At the time of his arrest, Raps was under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and parole for felony domestic violence charges.

The sheriff's department said they also arrested Myslewiec on multiple drug charges and she was placed on $5,000 bond.

Authorities said they are still investigating.