Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution
SEDALIA - A Friday search at a home in Sedalia ended with two people in custody on drug-related charges.
According to a press release, Michele Bradley, 23, was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. Richard Kurtz, 38, is in custody for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and for distribution of meth.
The Sedalia Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating this address for suspected drug distribution, according to a release on Facebook.
The officers let three other people in the house go.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode. The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man fatally shot a woman after she made a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out in the back of an advanced disposal garbage truck at around 2:10 pm on... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday. Mid-County Fire Protection... More >>
in
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggest soybean farmers in mid-Missouri and elsewhere might be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — In less than a week, downtown Columbia will be filled with people attending the annual True/False Film Fest.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent report shows Columbia hasn't made much improvement when it comes to creating a safe and friendly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding 60-year-old Garland Wisley who has been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can get free help with their taxes from University of Missouri students through April 15. The... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges Friday against a Kansas water park owner and the designer... More >>
in
SEDALIA - A Friday search at a home in Sedalia ended with two people in custody on drug-related charges. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games are back in Columbia starting Friday. More than 1,000 archers and 116 basketball... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is one of seven newly appointed members to the Council of Governors by President... More >>
in
MOBERLY — The Randolph County prosecutor charged a Moberly man Thursday with enticement of a child after he allegedly offered... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The producers behind Fox's "Empire" have decided to remove actor Jussie Smollett's character from the final two episodes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fairgrounds has three potential buyers after the lease is up in December of 2019. ... More >>
in