Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution

SEDALIA - A Friday search at a home in Sedalia ended with two people in custody on drug-related charges.

According to a press release, Michele Bradley, 23, was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. Richard Kurtz, 38, is in custody for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and for distribution of meth.

The Sedalia Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating this address for suspected drug distribution, according to a release on Facebook.

The officers let three other people in the house go.