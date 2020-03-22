Two people charged after attempt to deliver drugs to detention facility
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department charged two people after they allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Boone County Detention Facility, according to a press release.
On March 9, a deputy intercepted mail meant for 37-year-old Jessica Ucci, who was a detainee at the detention facility. Ucci had arranged for 42-year-old Neeley Ashford to deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine and Suboxone to the facility, according to the release.
Ucci was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and Ashford was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
