Two people charged after attempt to deliver drugs to detention facility

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department charged two people after they allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Boone County Detention Facility, according to a press release.

On March 9, a deputy intercepted mail meant for 37-year-old Jessica Ucci, who was a detainee at the detention facility. Ucci had arranged for 42-year-old Neeley Ashford to deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine and Suboxone to the facility, according to the release.