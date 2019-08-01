Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store

2 days 8 hours 7 minutes ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:57:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MEXICO - The Audrain County prosecuting attorney charged James Johns and Taylor Stout with animal abuse by torture on Monday.

Earlier in July, authorities accused Johns and Stout of abusing animals at the Downtown Pet Stop in Mexico.

According to the probable cause statement, a customer told the business owner, Nancy Buck, that their dog was ill following a visit to the shop. After watching the surveillance video, Buck called the police.

Officers said while grooming a Yorkshire Terrier, Johns and Stout repeatedly slammed the dog on the table in an effort to control it and held the terrier down while they shook it by the ears.

Court documents said surveillance video showed Stout lifting the dog over her head and slamming it onto the grooming table, which caused the terrier to lose consciousness.

Buck said she was out of town when the incident occurred. She said Stout originally told her the dog had a seizure. Buck said she and her husband reprimanded the duo.

She told Stout, "You all deserve to be fired. You all should be ashamed. Then they walked out and quit."

Karla Larkin brought her dog, Moonshine, to Stout for more than two years. She said she was surprised to hear the allegations.

"She seemed really nice, super nice. You just don't know what's going on anymore," she said.

Larkin said she thought her dog loved going there and was in disbelief.

"I was really just so shocked that it was Taylor because I had heard she had gone to work somewhere else," Larkin said, "I was actually going to look her up so I could keep going to her."

Another customer said she could tell something was wrong after she brought her dog to get a haircut. She said the Shih Tzu strongly resisted entering the pet shop.

Johns and Stout no longer work at the Downtown Pet Stop. They are scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
15 minutes ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
56 minutes ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:27:37 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:02:06 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
FULTON - A follow-up report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway has found that Callaway County officials have taken actions to... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:30:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
COLUMBIA - No official timeline has been given for appointing a permanent chief at the Columbia Police Department, but the... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:21:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Police: 10-year-old takes mom's car to go to McDonald's
Police: 10-year-old takes mom's car to go to McDonald's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:26:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:27:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men charged in two Kansas City-area... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Project offers resources to homeless
Project offers resources to homeless
COLUMBIA - One Columbia organization will offer homeless people an opportunity to get back on their feet on Thursday morning.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick will be hosting a meeting at the American Legion Hall on Wednesday July 31,... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:19:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11pm 71°
12am 70°
1am 69°
2am 68°