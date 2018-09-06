Two people drown in senior center hot tub

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office ruled drowning as the cause of death for two people found in a senior center's hot tub earlier this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 87-year-old Dan Kohl and 78-year-old Fran Sontag-Thompson were found in the hot tub at the Gatesworth senior center in University City on March 12. Both were wearing swimsuits. Toxicology tests are not available.

Authorities say the deaths are not considered suspicious but the investigation continues.