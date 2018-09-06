Two people drown in senior center hot tub
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office ruled drowning as the cause of death for two people found in a senior center's hot tub earlier this month.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 87-year-old Dan Kohl and 78-year-old Fran Sontag-Thompson were found in the hot tub at the Gatesworth senior center in University City on March 12. Both were wearing swimsuits. Toxicology tests are not available.
Authorities say the deaths are not considered suspicious but the investigation continues.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
in
POINT LOOKOUT - The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A Columbia parking app that’s designed to make parking downtown a simpler process is causing frustration for some... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject a sewer extension that would have connected west... More >>
in
ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday. 40 law... More >>
in
SEDALIA – After serving more than 21 years in prison and nearly three years on parole, Jeffrey Mizanskey was able... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday. According to Jefferson City's city website... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a week and a half long trip in Hawaii, the Missouri Task Force One has returned. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens. The Missouri Better... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts,... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Twitter executives pledged on Wednesday to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Janet Frazier as a new interim finance director, the city announced Wednesday.... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County man faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic... More >>
in