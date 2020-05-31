Two people drowned in a Dallas County creek Friday night

DALLAS COUNTY – Two people drowned Friday night in a Dallas County creek.

Richard Berthiaume swam into Lindley Creek near Mathis road to get a dog when Tina Lewis swam in after Berthiaume to help him, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop D.

Both were pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the boating and drowning report.