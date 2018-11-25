Two people facing child abuse charges in Mexico

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following an investigation by them and the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The victims were 3, 11 and 12 years old, the sheriff's office said.

Audrain deputies arrested Omar Sykes, 23, on June 14 and he was charged with six counts of child abuse, three counts of child endangerment and two counts of domestic assault.

A day later deputies arrested Amparo "Sophia" Marshall, 32. She was charged with six counts of child abuse, three counts of child endangerment and three counts of domestic assault.

Sykes and Marshall were taken to the Audrain County Jail and held on $75,000 bond.

They are scheduled for arraignment June 22.