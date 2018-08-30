Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are in custody after Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in their car.

Timothy D. Nicholas, 50, and Angela L. Gagnier, 30, of Eldon were taken to the Moniteau County Jail. Both face charges of delivery of a controlled substance and bond is set at $50,000 each.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in California, Mo. When they arrived on the scene deputies said they saw suspicious items in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, deputies said they discovered items hidden in the dashboard of the car.

The sheriff's office said they found digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a substantial amount of methamphetamines.