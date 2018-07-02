Two People Found Dead in Springfield Home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities in Springfield are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in their home.

Springfield police say they were called to the home early Friday and found the bodies of 35-year-old Rudolph Fajardo and his wife, 32-year-old Stephanie Fajardo. The police department did not release a cause of death. The department says autopsies are scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports CoxHeatlh says Rudolph Fajardo was a doctor at CoxHealth and had worked there since July 2008. The hospital also says in a statement that the deaths are a "tragic loss."