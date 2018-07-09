Two People in Custody in SW Missouri Woman's Death

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) -- Howell County authorities arrested two people in last week's death of a woman from Caulfield.

Sheriff Mike Shannon says a man and a woman were arrested Monday. But he declined to identify them or say how they were involved in the death of 63-year-old Joy Dishneau.

She was found dead Jan. 2 at her home, where she operated a business called Naturally Enchanted.

KYTV-TV reports that authorities say Dishneau was murdered but have not discussed how she died.