Two people injured from shooting near Stephens Lake Park

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured from a shooting in Columbia near Stephens Lake Park Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Columbia Police responded to an anonymous call that multiple shots were fired near Anita Court, according to CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts.

Incident on Anita Court, media staging area will be located near the entrance to Stephens Park Apartments, 1901 E. Walnut — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 25, 2019

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot and had non life-threatening injuries. Pitts confirmed that one of the victims was a man but did not say the gender of the other victim.

Pitts also said that one of the wounded people was found in a shed.

Police are still investigating the incident. Pitts did not say whether anyone was in custody.

"At this point, officers are currently on scene collecting physical evidences along with interviewing witnesses to try to get information to see if we can get some leads on the suspect," Pitts said.

This section of Anita Ct. is closed off due to a shooting that happened around 11am. Police says they do not have a suspect in custody. ?@KOMUnews? pic.twitter.com/S08UQh4Qca — Alayna Chapie (@AlaynaChapieTV) June 25, 2019

KOMU 8 also reached out to Boone Hospital Center, which said they had increased security around the perimeter of the hospital as a precaution.

CPD said a press conference would be held Tuesday afternoon to release any new information.

Pitts said people can still walk and drive around that area, but the crime scene is roped off.