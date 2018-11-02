Two people jump from moving car after passenger draws gun

COLUMBIA - A ride to a trailer park ended with two people jumping from a moving car after a gun was drawn.

The Columbia Police Department said it started when two men got a ride from a man and a woman.

Police said a physical disturbance ensued near the High Hill Mobile Home Park and one of the passengers pulled a gun. The man and woman giving the ride bailed out of the car and the Dodge Charger ran into a ditch.

Police chased the suspects on foot and captured one. The other escaped. The gun was found on Rolling Hills Road.

A neighbor in the mobile home park called KOMU 8 News and said, "A guy who looked beaten up came to my door asking for help, and I wasn't going to let him in until a girl running for her life told me that nothing would happen to me if I let them in."