Two people killed in car crash on Highway 63

VICHY - Two people were killed in a car crash near Highway 63 and Route 28 Friday, according to the Maries County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Valencia McKinneyand 23-year-old Marquia Lewis in an accident involving another car around 8:00 p.m.

According to MSHP Troop I, the 2006 Saturn Ion McKinny and Lewis lost control while driving, went over the center line and were hit by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Mark and Barbara Ryan.

The Ion burst into flames after it was hit.

Mark and Barbara Ryan were both taken to the hospital and were in serious condition at the time of the report.