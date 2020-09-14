Two people shot in Jefferson City Sunday morning

19 hours 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:41:00 AM CDT September 13, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday morning. The two victims were transported to a University hospital for the treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a Jefferson City Police Department press release, officers responded to The Tiger Den on Jefferson Street for an unknown problem. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:02 a.m. on Sunday.

The release states around 20-30 people were crowded in front of the business. The front glass door was shattered with small glass shards covering the ground.

Officers found two male victims inside the business, 22 and 27, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds on the ground. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The victims were later transported to a University hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no one in custody at this time and a motive has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call JCPD at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
COLUMBIA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Missouri Task Force-1 to assist efforts in Louisiana ahead of... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 5:15:00 AM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning Monday: Sept. 14
Here's what you need to know this morning Monday: Sept. 14
MU contact tracing delays frustrate students, leave some feeling at risk As the number of MU students with COVID-19... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 4:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions
Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in News

Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing
Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing
COLUMBIA - Members of the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts collected 51 signatures for a citizen initiative... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in News

No one hurt after plane landing gear fails in Jefferson City
No one hurt after plane landing gear fails in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A plane landed in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon after its front landing gears failed. One man... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in News

MU contact tracing delays frustrate students, leave some feeling at risk
MU contact tracing delays frustrate students, leave some feeling at risk
COLUMBIA - As the number of MU students with COVID-19 rises, the university's response is trying to keep up with... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 54 new cases in Boone Co.
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 54 new cases in Boone Co.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 1:55:00 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia Police Department investigates shots fired in North Columbia
Columbia Police Department investigates shots fired in North Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in the North Columbia area. According... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 12:42:45 PM CDT September 13, 2020 in Top Stories

Two people shot in Jefferson City Sunday morning
Two people shot in Jefferson City Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday morning. The... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:41:00 AM CDT September 13, 2020 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested for physical assault
Fulton man arrested for physical assault
FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested William Braden for the physical assault of a 27-year-old woman. According to a... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Sunday, September 13, 2020 10:15:00 AM CDT September 13, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
BOONVILLE – An MU Health nurse has found new ways to enjoy life during the past six months. Julie... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
COLUMBIA– While many local businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, one organization has prospered. The Love Seat Furniture... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:28:31 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
COLUMBIA - Fujiko Izakaya will offer curbside takeaway Monday at its first pop-up since March. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:05:35 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left the driver of a motorcycle... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Eldon man charged with murder after homicide investigation
Eldon man charged with murder after homicide investigation
MILLER COUNTY - A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:04:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:17:19 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 56°
8am 58°
9am 63°
10am 69°