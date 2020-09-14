Two people shot in Jefferson City Sunday morning

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday morning. The two victims were transported to a University hospital for the treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a Jefferson City Police Department press release, officers responded to The Tiger Den on Jefferson Street for an unknown problem. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:02 a.m. on Sunday.

The release states around 20-30 people were crowded in front of the business. The front glass door was shattered with small glass shards covering the ground.

Officers found two male victims inside the business, 22 and 27, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds on the ground. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The victims were later transported to a University hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no one in custody at this time and a motive has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call JCPD at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.