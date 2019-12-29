Two people were hospitalized after crash on Highway 63 Connector

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a crash along Clark Lane and Highway 63 Connector on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at about 5:10 p.m.

According to police reports, Hallie Jenkins, who was driving north on the connector through the Clark Lane intersection, and Meghan Alexander, who was driving west on Clark Lane through the connector intersection, crashed into each other.

Jenkins was not wearing her seatbelt, and is currently in the hospital for serious injuries.

Alexander was wearing her seatbelt, and is no longer in the hospital.

First responders had to get Jenkins out of her vehicle before paramedics took both Jenkins and Alexander to the hospital.

Both live in Columbia.

The off-ramp to the Highway 63 Connector was shut down for about an hour as crews cleared the scene. It was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Police are currently investigating the crash.