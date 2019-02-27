Two plead guilty to misdemeanors in Carl DeBrodie case

FULTON - A man and woman connected with the death of Carl Debrodie in April 2017 pleaded guilty Monday, each to making a false report.

Anthony Raymond Kaulana Flores, 32, was charged with two counts of making a false report or false statement of missing person(s). Prosecutors dropped one of those charges, and Flores was sentenced to 8 months in jail for the other, with credit given for time served.

Shaina Osborne, 30, also pleaded guilty to one count of making a false report or false statement of missing person(s). She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended, and Osborne will be on probation for two years instead.

According to a press release from Callaway County Prosecutor Chris Wilson, both Flores and Osborne knowingly lied to police about DeBrodie's whereabouts in April 2017.

Flores is one of five people facing criminal charges in DeBrodie's death. DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in Fulton in 2017. The other three - Sherry Paulo, Mary Paulo and Anthony Flores - have trial dates scheduled in March.

According to court documents, Debrodie endured extensive physical abuse leading up to his death. His body was found encased in concrete a week after he was reported missing. Police believe he was actually missing months before it was reported.

A lawsuit filed over his death claimed DeBrodie's caretakers made him fight another man, and didn't get him proper medical care for his injuries sustained in the fight. Those injuries, the lawsuit said, led to DeBrodie's death, which the caretakers then tried to conceal. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2018.