Two Pronounced Dead in Dekalb County After Car Accident

DEKALB COUNTY — Deputies from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Department responded to a traffic accident five miles north of Clarksdale early Monday morning. The accident killed both the driver and the passenger.

Troop H's traffic crash report stated that Nicole Browden, 30, and her husband Michael Browden, 27 and both of Maysville, were traveling northbound. Going at a high rate of speed, the vehicle entered a right-handed curve, crossed the center lane and went off the west side of the roadway.

The vehicle slid and then vaulted an embankment, causing the airborne vehicle to overturn.

The car then hit another embankment before coming to a rest.

The county coroner pronounced both occupants dead at the scene. The coroner transported Nicole and Michael Browden to the Bram-Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.

Authorities notified next of kin.