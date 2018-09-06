Two Rams to Participate in Pro Bowl

HONOLULU - This Sunday something will happen for the St. Louis Rams that hasn't happened since 2006. They will have two players in the Pro Bowl.

Defensive end Robert Quinn and punter Johnny Hekker will represent the Rams in Honolulu.

Quinn was a force on defense for St. Louis this season. He finished second in the league in both sacks and forced fumbles with 19.5 and 7 respectively. He was named defensive player of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America, and was also named to the 2013 All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press.

Hekker had a record-setting season at punter. He broke the net punting average record previously held by Andy Lee with a net average of 46.3 yards per punt. Due to Hekker's punting proficiency, returners averaged only 2.6 yards per return which was the lowest total in the NFL this season. Hekker was also named to the All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press.

The Pro Bowl format for this season features a fantasy draft scenario between honorary captains and Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. Both Quinn and Hekker have been selected to play for team Rice. Quinn was designated as a player captain for the game.