Two rapes reported at MU over the weekend

COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department released two Clery statements over the weekend reporting rape incidents that took place at MU residence halls.

The first rape took place in the early hours of Oct. 3. The female victim could not identify the residence hall or the suspect. The suspect is described as a tall male, dark haired, dark complected and skinny according to the Clery release.

The second rape occurred either in the late hours of Oct. 2 or the early hours of Oct. 3 in Schurz Residence Hall. The female victim described the suspect as a tall white male, 18-24-years-old with dark hair.

MUPD is working with the second victim to assist her if she decides to pursue the case with law enforcement.

MUPD does not believe the two rapes are related.